Hyderabad startup aims to build safe co-living space for the LGBTQ+ community

“We wanted to create an atmosphere where you are welcome and can be what you want to be…free from preconceived notions,” Parataj James, co-founder of Habitat Inc, is clear why he thought of creating co-living space for the LBGTQ+ community.

James, a queer man himself, says he has seen members of the LGBTQ+ community face discrimination while hunting for a house, or even flatly being denied accommodation. Habitat Inc wants to ensure every person, especially same-sex couples and transgenders, are able to secure a roof over their heads.

ALSO READ | This Indian app helps same-sex couples book a restaurant for their first date

“If you look different, the society or the neighbours have hundreds of questions. If you do get an accommodation, there’s unsaid norms you strictly need to follow like act in a certain way, carry in a certain way,” James says on the struggles of LGBTQ+ community.

Founded by Ankith Narayan, Murari Kumar Raja and Parataj James, Hyderabad-based Habitat Inc is pitched as India’s first co-living space for the LGBTQ+ community. For James, it’s more of an “initiative and less of a product”. “We want to ensure that it is inclusive and not exclusive, so everybody can stay together,” he explains. The larger message is that “we can live together and we can live harmoniously.”

The company has no plans to offer short stay options as the business model is entirely based on long stay options between three months and up to an year. The company has no plans to offer short stay options as the business model is entirely based on long stay options between three months and up to an year.

The concept of co-living space is not new in India, but a dedicated shelter for the LGBTQ+ community is something unheard of. Habitat Inc aims to offer a more affordable, livable space for the members of the LGBTQ+ community by renting out private rooms or an entire flat but with shared common spaces like kitchen and a common gettogether area. You can rent out a room if you are single or share with your partner; all you need to do it pack your bags and shift to the accomodatition after all the necessary verifications. The company aims to offer furnished rooms, as well as provide cleaning services and community events.

James says the company plans to lease out a five-storey building at Ayyappa Society in Hyderabad, which can accommodate up to 150 people. The charges range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 a month. Depending on the rent, you may opt for a single room or share the room with someone. People can rent out a room through Habitat Inc’s website or app.

The company has no plans to offer short stay options as the business model is entirely based on long stay options between three months and up to an year.

The company aims to offer furnished rooms, as well as provide cleaning services and community events. The company aims to offer furnished rooms, as well as provide cleaning services and community events.

Co-living spaces like Habitat Inc offers more freedom and privacy to tenants to other accommodations. Tenants are allowed to come and go at anytime but there will be rules in place. “If somebody wants to live for a night,I don’t think that should be entertained,” James said. “Anybody who will be entering the premises will have to validate themselves at the entry and exit points.”

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country has delayed the plans to start the operations but once things get a bit normal, James and his team will start the process of leasing the building and hire support staff. Founders have put their money into the project but there are plans to raise the capital from the market to scale up the project. “If we get successful in Hyderabad, we will move to Bangalore and other Indian cities,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!