Gwyneth Paltrow’s swanky new California abode has a Roman-style spa; take a look

Gwyneth Paltrow’s new home in Montecito, California, which the actor-turned-lifestyle guru has been working on since 2015, opened its doors to the Architectural Digest for a tour. Complete with jaw-droppingly beautiful details and an antique touch that runs throughout the sprawling one-story abode, Paltrow’s home even has a Roman-style spa complete with a hot tub and a cold plunge pool along with a steam and sauna.

The house is designed by architects Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of the architectural firm, Roman and Williams.

In the interview for its forthcoming March cover, Paltrow told AD that the house’s design borrows inspiration from “a Parisian apartment set within an old European barn, something with high ceilings, flooded with light, a place that feels generous yet manageable at the same time.” She added that “the strength of the house is in the subtleties of light and space. We spent a lot of time assessing family patterns, how we really live, what makes us most comfortable. The focus was on the experience, the emotion.”

The actor began the tour with the entryway which features a fantastic 18th century fireplace mantel and reclaimed-stone floors that lead to a gorgeous powder room with 3D hand-painted wallpapers and brass furnishings, a recurring detail throughout the house.

She then went on to the dining space where, she shared, she likes to entertain her guests. The dining area, too, features hand-painted wallpapers, a white dining table from France, contemporary leather chairs, and a stunning chandelier that Paltrow admitted “is a little futuristic for me”, and a reclaimed fireplace.

Brigette Romanek, a designer and Platrow’s friend notes in the article that “like the architecture, the décor eludes antiquated definitions of traditional and contemporary, instead finding harmony in understated colours, organic textures, and strong, simple forms.”

While the kitchen, complete with a unlacquered brass hardware, a wall plate, and reclaimed Portuguese blue tiles, and the spacious seating area with a luxurious hammock from Paltrow’s old home are as stunning as it gets, the small bar in the living room, too, claims attention. The free-standing onyx bar is a visual break from the otherwise contemporary elements of the room, including the pale pink chairs and the stunning Lindsey Adelman lighting that graces the ceiling.

However, it’s the Roman-style spa that, as Paltrow herself admits, is the star attraction of the house. It is a full-sized spa reminiscent of those in some of the best hotels of the world, complete with a cold plunge pool, a steam and sauna, and a hot tub inlaid with pale green tiles.

Paltrow concludes the interview by sharing that “this house has taught me so much about patience and gratitude. If you commit to design integrity and character, you’ll never be sorry.”

