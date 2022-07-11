Guru Purnima 2022 Date: When is Guru Purnima in India?

Guru Purnima 2022 Date in India: A teacher has an important place not only during our student life but also in every phase of life. They dedicate their lives to helping us become the best version of ourselves. Guru Purnima, as the name suggests, is celebrated in reverence of the guru or the teacher, mainly by the Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities around the world.

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 13.

The Sanskrit word ‘guru’ translates to ‘dispeller of darkness’. Guru Purnima marks the appearance day of Srila Vyasadeva. It falls every year on the day of Ashadha Shukla Purnima. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima because Veda Vyasa, the sage who wrote the Mahabharata and assembled the Vedas, celebrates his birthday on this day.

According to legend, Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon on this day because of which his followers honour him on this occasion. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh.

In Jainism, it is observed as Treenok Guha Purnima where special respects are paid to one’s Treenok Guhas and teachers. However, Lord Shiva is recognised as the very first guru in the yogic tradition. It is believed that he appeared as a yogi to the saptarishis, or the seven sages, in the Himalayas on this day to explain the teachings of yoga. Shiva is also revered as an Adiyogi for this reason.

Indian students honour their professors on this day regardless of their religion. Many schools, colleges, and universities host occasions where students can express their gratitude to their mentors and honour former scholars. Alumni pay their teachers a visit and show their appreciation with presents and well-wishes.

Many people also fast on this day and visit temples to offer their respect and seek blessings from their guru. Mahatma Gandhi revived the celebration as a memorial to Shrimad Rajchandra, his spiritual mentor. In Nepal, it is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

