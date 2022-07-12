scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Guru Purnima 2022: Date, history, importance, and significance

Guru Purnima 2022: The Sanskrit word ‘guru’ translates to ‘dispeller of darkness’.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 11:30:11 am
guru purnima, guru purnima 2022, guru purnima 2022 india, guru purnima history, guru purnima importance, guru purnima 2022 puja, guru purnima 2022 date, guru purnima date in india, guru purnima 2022 timing, guru purnima 2022 puja timing, happy guru purnima 2022Guru Purnima 2022: This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13, which is a Wednesday. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Guru Purnima 2022: An important festival celebrated predominantly in India, Guru Purnima is dedicated to ‘gurus’ or teachers, who play an important role in a person’s life — that of steering them towards enlightenment. Besides India, it is also commemorated in Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhist communities living there.

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13, which is a Wednesday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Sanskrit word ‘guru’ translates to ‘dispeller of darkness’. To express reverence and pay gratitude to our teachers, Guru Purnima is celebrated every year by even the Sikh community.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

According to Buddhism, it is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. The festival is observed on a full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashada, hence the name ‘Guru Purnima’.

ALSO READ |Guru Purnima 2022 Date: When is Guru Purnima in India?

Many also celebrate the day as ‘Vyasa Purnima’, commemorating the birthday of sage Ved Vyasa who wrote the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the Puranas.

The sage is believed to have structured the Vedas and classified them into Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva. Born to Satyavati and Brahmin sage Parashar on this day, he is considered to be one of the seven immortals who still roam the planet, according to Hindu mythology.

The yogic tradition, however, states that Lord Shiva was the first-ever guru, and that Guru Purnima was the day when he appeared as a yogi to the sapta-rishis, or the seven sages, in the Himalayas. Hailed as ‘Adiyogi’, the God of Destruction gave them the knowledge of yogic learnings, which they further disseminated to the world.

On this day, people worship and express gratitude to their gurus. Many also fast and visit temples to seek blessings.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan to Huma Qureshi, celebs celebrated Eid al-Adha in style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement