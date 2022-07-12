Guru Purnima 2022: Date, history, importance, and significance

Guru Purnima 2022: An important festival celebrated predominantly in India, Guru Purnima is dedicated to ‘gurus’ or teachers, who play an important role in a person’s life — that of steering them towards enlightenment. Besides India, it is also commemorated in Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhist communities living there.

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13, which is a Wednesday.

The Sanskrit word ‘guru’ translates to ‘dispeller of darkness’. To express reverence and pay gratitude to our teachers, Guru Purnima is celebrated every year by even the Sikh community.

According to Buddhism, it is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. The festival is observed on a full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashada, hence the name ‘Guru Purnima’.

Many also celebrate the day as ‘Vyasa Purnima’, commemorating the birthday of sage Ved Vyasa who wrote the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the Puranas.

The sage is believed to have structured the Vedas and classified them into Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva. Born to Satyavati and Brahmin sage Parashar on this day, he is considered to be one of the seven immortals who still roam the planet, according to Hindu mythology.

The yogic tradition, however, states that Lord Shiva was the first-ever guru, and that Guru Purnima was the day when he appeared as a yogi to the sapta-rishis, or the seven sages, in the Himalayas. Hailed as ‘Adiyogi’, the God of Destruction gave them the knowledge of yogic learnings, which they further disseminated to the world.

On this day, people worship and express gratitude to their gurus. Many also fast and visit temples to seek blessings.

