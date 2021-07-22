scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Guru Purnima 2021 Date: When is Guru Purnima in India?

July 22, 2021 1:20:11 pm
Guru Purnima 2021 Date in India: Guru Purnima, as the name suggests, is celebrated in reverence of one’s guru or teacher. The festival falls on the full moon day of the Ashadha month, which is from June to July, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on July 24.

On this day, people worship and pay respect to their teachers. Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata’s author, Ved Vyasa.

The festival is known to have been revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his guru Shrimad Rajchandra, a Jain poet, mystic and philosopher.

Some celebrate the festival by paying tribute to learnings sought from teachers and gods. Many keep a fast to express their gratitude to their gurus and offer fruits, sweets, dry fruits, along with their prayers to their teachers and gods.

Buddhists celebrate the festival by honouring Gautama Buddha and his teachings.

To worship gods, the puja tithi will begin at 10:43 am on July 23 and end at 8:06 am on July 24, 2021.

Celebrated in many cultures, Guru Purnima holds the significance of being grateful to teachers, parents, gods and those who show the right path or teach something in life.

