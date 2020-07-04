Guru Purnima 2020: Puja vidhi, timings, mantra, procedure

Guru Purnima 2020 Puja Vidhi: Many people also observe ‘Satya Narayan Vrat’ on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu. Guru Purnima 2020 Puja Vidhi: Many people also observe ‘Satya Narayan Vrat’ on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu.

Guru Purnima 2020 Puja Vidhi: Guru Purnima is celebrated among the Hindu community to honour their teachers or guides. While ‘guru’ means teacher and ‘Purnima’ signifies a full moon day, on July 5, during the full moon, followers of the tradition worship their teachers. According to drikpanchang, Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima as this day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, who is the author as well as a part of the legendary epic Mahabharata.

Many people also observe ‘Satya Narayan Vrat’ on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu. They decorate the entrances to their houses with tulsi hangings, mango leaves and garlands. Dry fruits, fruits, rice dishes, betel leaves and milk porridge are the main dishes offered to the gods on this day. Many others begin their day with meditation and self-introspection.

Purnima Tithi Ends – 10:13 AM on Jul 05, 2020

The festival is celebrated in various ways by different people. Most worshippers begin their day by offering prayers to their spiritual gurus and teachers and end it by offering the ‘Mangal Aarti’. This day is considered auspicious to fast and not consume rice, cereal-based dishes and salt.

