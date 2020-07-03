Guru Purnima 2020 Date: When is Guru Purnima in India?

Guru Purnima 2020 Date: This year it falls on July 5. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Guru Purnima 2020 Date: This year it falls on July 5. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Guru Purnima 2020 Date in India: Guru Purnima is dedicated to teachers, and is primarily observed by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. It serves as a day to remember with gratitude all that our teachers do for us. According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the full moon day of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat. This year the festival will be observed on Sunday, July 5.

The celebration of Guru Purnima witnesses a ritualistic puja in honour of one’s guru. Derived from Sanskrit, the word ‘Guru’ means ‘remover of darkness’.

Most people also observe a fast on this day as a symbol of loving exchange and prayers for the long life of their Guru in order to continue getting their guidance.

It is believed that on this day Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on a full moon day after he went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh after five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. The followers of Buddha, thus, celebrate this day to worship him.

For those practising Hinduism, the also day marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata. Another legend has it that Guru Purnima is the day when Lord Shiva became the Adi Guru or the first guru. Shiva had detailed several mechanics of life. Consequently, his seven disciples, known as ‘Saptarishis’, spread the knowledge across the world.

