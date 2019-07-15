Guru Purnima 2019 Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Timings, Procedure

Guru Purnima 2019 Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha: Guru Purnima or Vyasa Purnima, which will be celebrated on July 16 this year, falls on the full moon day of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat according to the Hindu calendar. Celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, the day is dedicated to the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers.

On this day, thousands of devotees worship and thank their gurus for enlightenment.

This year, the purnima tithi will begin at 1:50 am on July 16 and end at 3:10 am on July 17.

The festival is celebrated in different ways by different people. Most worshippers begin their day by offering prayers to their spiritual gurus and teachers and end it by offering the Mangal Aarti. This day is considered auspicious to fast and not consume rice, cereal-based dishes and salt.

Many people also observe ‘Satya Narayan Vrat’ on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu. They decorate the entrances to their houses with tulsi hangings, mango leaves and garlands.

Dry fruits, fruits, rice dishes, betel leaves and milk porridge are the main dishes offered to the gods on this day. Many others begin their day with meditation and self-introspection.