Guru Purnima 2019: History, Importance and Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima 2019: It is believed that a teacher plays an important role in shaping the life and career of an individual. To cherish this special bond, Guru Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists, Hindus and Jains every year. It falls on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar. This festival commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers as thousands of devotees worship and thank their gurus for enlightenment.

Advertising

This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 16. It is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day. The followers of Buddha thus, celebrate this day to worship him.

The festival is celebrated in countries like India, Nepal and other countries of Buddhist and Jain influence. People worship their spiritual preceptors and give them gifts. They visit their temples and offer them respect and seek their blessings.

Most people observe fast on this day as a symbol of loving exchange and prayers for the long life of the Guru in order to get his/her regular guidance.