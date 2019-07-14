Guru Purnima 2019 Date in India: When is Guru Purnima in India?

Guru Purnima 2019 Date in India: Dedicated to teachers, Guru Purnima is observed with a lot of enthusiasm in India by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. It is observed as a day to honour academic and spiritual teachers and leaders, and express gratitude for their efforts.

Advertising

It is observed on the full moon day of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat according to the Hindu calendar. The festival this year falls on July 16.

The day is marked by paying respect to teachers who help hone one’s skills and give a direction by sharing their wisdom with others. The celebration of Guru Purnima sees a ritualistic puja in honour of one’s guru. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from Sanskrit and means ‘remover of darkness’.

History of Guru Purnima

Buddhists celebrate Guru Purnima in honour of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day.

Advertising

Hindu followers celebrate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas, who was born to sage Parashara and a fisherman’s daughter, Satyavati.

Another yogic school of thought considers Guru Purnima to be the day when Lord Shiva became the Adi Guru or the first guru. Shiva, the Adiyogi expounded several mechanics of life and his seven disciples known as the ‘Saptarishis’ took the knowledge across the world.

People also observe the Satya Narayan Vrat on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu.