Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Quotes: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru Guru Nanak. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti across the globe. On this holy day, devotees offer prayers to the founder of Sikhism. The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’, wherein at various Gurudwaras, a 48-hour long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited.

This day is a reminder to people to be kind, showing them how to find themselves closer to God through good deeds and thoughts.

Here are some inspirational quotes by the Guru Himself, which you can share with your loved ones on this special occasion.

There is but one God. His name is Truth; he is the creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; he is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realised by the kindness of the true Guru. He was true in the beginning; He was true when the ages commenced and has ever been true. He is also true now.

If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.

There are worlds and more worlds below them, and there are a hundred thousand skies over them. No one has been able to find the limits and boundaries of God. If there be any account of God, then alone the mortal can write the same; but God’s account does not finish, and the mortal himself dies while still writing.

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss.

