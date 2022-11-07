Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Importance, Significance of Gurpurab’s Sacred Day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 (Gurpurab) Date: Every year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. It is one of the most significant festivals of the Sikh community and is celebrated across the globe every year.

It falls on a full moon day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The day usually falls during October-November, and this year it will be celebrated on November 8, which is a Tuesday.

On this day, Sikhs from across the world pay their tributes to the Guru who was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan) in 1469. This year marks the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations.

The celebrations on this day begin with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwara. Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, Akhand Path or a forty-eight-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs) is held in the Gurudwaras. One day prior to Gurupurab, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organised and led by the Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones). Leaders spread the message of Guru Nanak while devotees sing hymns.

On the day of Gurupurab, devotees sing hymns and recite katha. Following this is langar, a special community lunch, arranged by volunteers at Gurudwaras. In some sites, night prayer sessions are also held that begin around sunset and last till late night.

The congregation starts singing Gurbani at about 1:20 am., which is the actual time of the birth of Guru Nanak. The celebrations culminate at around 2 am.

On this day, a wholesome meal is prepared which is followed by ‘langar’ — which allows followers to offer ‘seva’ (offerings/serving). The lunch is prepared by volunteers and is offered to everybody irrespective of caste, religion and creed. It consists of daal, roti, chawal, sabji and halwa.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a gazetted holiday in India, acknowledging the Sikh community.

