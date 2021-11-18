scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Date, history, importance, and significance of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 (Gurpurab) Date: The auspicious day begins with prabhat pheris or early morning processions at the Gurudwara

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 11:30:26 am
guru nanak jayantiGuru Nanak Jayanti 2021 Date: Know the details here. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 (Gurpurab) Date: Every year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, it is one of the most important occasions for the Sikh community.

On this day, Sikhs from across the world pay their tributes to the Guru who was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan) in 1469. This year marks the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations.

As per the traditional Bikrami calendar, the Guru was born on Kartik (Kattak) Purnima(Puranmashi). This year, it falls on November 19, 2021.

According to drikpanchang.com, purnima tithi begins – 12:00 pm on November 18, 2021, and ends on 02:26 pm on November 19, 2021.

The day begins with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions at the Gurudwara. Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is held in Gurudwaras. A day prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organised that is led by the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones). They carry the Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag), and the Palakhi (palanquin carrying the sacred Guru Granth Sahib). The ritual also includes Gatka performances by Sikh martial arts experts. Leaders spread the message of Guru Nanak while devotees sing hymns.

The festivities on the main day begin at Amrit Vela. After the morning hymns are recited, a narration of the katha and a kirtan follows. Then, after prayers, Sikhs get together for the langar or the community meal. After meals (langar), the katha and kirtan recitations continue, and the festivities conclude with Gurbani at night.

