Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date, history, importance, and significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date: The festival will be held on November 30. (file/designed by Gargi Singh)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date: This auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. One of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism, this year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on November 30, 2020.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism. He was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar. As per Bhai Bala Janamsakhi, Guru Nanak was born on the full moon of the Indian lunar month Kartik. Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak’s Gurupurab around November for this reason.

The celebrations on this day begin with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwara. Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, Akhand Path or a forty-eight-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs) is held in the Gurudwaras. One day prior to Gurupurab, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organised and led by the Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones). Leaders spread the message of Guru Nanak while devotees sing hymns.

On the day of Gurupurab, devotees sing hymns and recite katha. Following this is langar, a special community lunch, arranged by volunteers at Gurudwaras. In some sites, night prayer sessions are also held that begin around sunset and last till late night.

The congregation starts singing Gurbani at about 1:20 am., which is the actual time of the birth of Guru Nanak. The celebrations culminate at around 2 am.

