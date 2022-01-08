Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: History, importance and significance

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. He was born in Patna and firmly supported social equality. He stood against oppression and discrimination and so, emerged as a great inspiration to people.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti falls in December or January every year. But the annual celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary take place as per the Nanakshahi calendar. This year, it falls on January 9, 2022.

On this day, devotees gather and offer their prayers for blessings. Large gatherings are organised in which they sing devotional songs and share food with adults and children. This is followed by offering special prayers at gurudwaras, their place of worship. The food also plays a major role in the celebrations. On this auspicious occasion, many devotees throng to Punjab’s Golden Temple to offer prayers and take a dip in the holy sarovar. This year, however, celebrations will remain subdued to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

It was he who introduced the five ‘K’s that the Sikhs abide by:

Kesh: uncut hair

Kangha: a wooden comb

Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: a sword

Kacchera: short breeches

Guru Gobind Singh was also a poet, spiritual master, warrior, philosopher and writer. He passed away in 1708 but his values and beliefs remain alive through his followers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!