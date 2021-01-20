Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes by Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 quotes: Here are some inspirational quotes for you to follow in life. (Photo: Getty images/Designed by: Gargi Singh)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 quotes: The last of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666 in Patna, Bihar. As such, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks his birth anniversary, because according to the modern Gregorian calendar — which was set using the Julian calendar in 1666 — Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls in either December or January every year.

While there could be some confusion on the date, the annual celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary take place according to the Nanakshahi calendar, which says that this year it will fall on January 20, which is a Wednesday. Last year, it was celebrated on January 2.

Following the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur, Gobind Singh became the leader of the Sikhs. At that time, he was only nine years old. He rose to become a famed warrior, a poet and a philosopher. His contributions to Sikhism are many. He directed that people cover their hair using a turban.

He also initiated Khalsa, the highest order for Sikhs, of which there are four rules: not disturbing the natural growth of hair, not eating meat slaughtered in a halal manner, not cohabiting with a person other than one’s spouse, and not using tobacco or a hookah.

The Guru passed the Guruship of the Sikhs to the holy Guru Granth Sahib, before he passed away in 1708.

On his birthday, therefore, his devotees offer prayers and seek blessings. Large processions are organised wherein people sing devotional songs and share food with the less privileged. All devotees visit gurudwaras.

Here are a few inspirational quotes of his that you can share with loved ones.

* He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.

* The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.

* If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.

* Blessed, blessed is that Sikh of the Guru, who goes and falls at the Feet of the True Guru. Blessed, blessed is that Sikh of the Guru, who with his mouth, utters the Name of the Lord.

* Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God. Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him. Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names. Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.

