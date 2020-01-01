Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Importance and significance

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: This year it falls on January 2. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: This year it falls on January 2.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. He was born in Patna and through the way he led his life, emerged as a great inspiration for people. He unflinchingly supported social equality and stood against tyrannies and disparities. According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti falls in December or January every year. But the annual celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary take place as per the Nanakshahi calendar. This year, it falls on January 2.

On this day, devotees gather and offer their prayers for blessings. Large processions are organised and they sing devotional songs as well as share food with adults and children. Then they all halt at gurudwaras, their places of worship. It is here that they offer special prayers. Food plays a major role in the celebrations and the celebrations are incomplete without it.

It was he who introduced the five ‘K’s that the Sikhs abide by:

Kesh: uncut hair

Kangha: a wooden comb

Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: a sword

Kacchera: short breeches

Guru Gobind Singh was also a poet and writer. He declared the Holy Scriptures of Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent guru of the Sikhs. It is believed that the Guru in 1699 baptised five men from ‘lower caste’ as his ‘Five Beloveds’. He passed away in 1708.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd