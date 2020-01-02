Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Let’s celebrate and recall some of his inspirational quotes

Recalling inspirational quotes of Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Recalling inspirational quotes of Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The tenth guru of Sikhism, Guro Gobind Singh mastered the art of poetry, philosophy, spirituality and much more. He is credited for founding the Sikh warrior community Khalsa in the 1600s. He enriched Sikhism by introducing the five articles of faith that have to be worn by Khalsa Sikhs at all times.

Guru Gobind Singh has also contributed a number of beautiful and enchanting hymns and prayers for the holy book of Sikhism, the Guru Grant Saheb. These hymns or Shabad are recited and sung during a Sangat in the company of fellow believers.

Words from these hymns and his quotes are not only beautifully powerful but highly relevant in today’s time. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti that commemorates his birth anniversary, we celebrate some inspirational words of this guru.

This occasion usually falls in December or January every year, according to the Gregorian calendar and will be observed on January 2, this year.

*If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire

*Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.

*Day and night, meditate forever on the Lord.

*Meeting the True Guru, hunger departs, hunger does not depart by wearing the robes of a beggar.

*Blessed, blessed is that Sikh of the Guru, who goes and falls at the Feet of the True Guru. Blessed, blessed is that Sikh of the Guru, who with his mouth, utters the Name of the Lord.

*For this purpose was I born, let all virtuous people understand. I was born to advance righteousness, to emancipate the good, and to destroy all evil-doers root and branch

*I am a sacrifice to the Guru, who has totally cured me of the fatal disease of egotism. Glorious and great are the virtues of the Guru, who has eradicated evil and instructed me in virtue

