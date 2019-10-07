Guru Gobind Death Anniversary: Inspiring quotes of the spiritual leader

As a philosopher, spiritual master, poet, warrior and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh was credited with founding the Khalsa, a Sikh warrior community. At the age of nine, he was named as the leader of the Sikhs. He is also credited with the introduction of the ‘5 Ks’ (Kara, Kachera, Kirpan, Kesh and Kanga), which Sikhs are traditionally required to wear at all times and considered the five articles of faith.

He wrote many inspiring works including Tav-Prasad Savaiye, Jaap Sahib, Chaupai, Chandi Di Var, Akal Ustat, Zafarnamah and Bachittar Natak. His teachings inspired the Sikh community and others for generations. The Sikh community offers prayers at gurudwaras and remembers Guruji’s words of wisdom. Guru Gobind left his physical body in 1708, at Abchal Nagar, Hazoor Sahib (Nanded, Maharashtra, India) on October 7. While his death was followed by a long and bitter war of the Sikhs with the Mughals, his words continue to stay relevant. His sayings have been extracted from his writings.

Here are some of his inspiring thoughts and sayings.

*I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.

*He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.

*If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.

*Those who call me God, will fall into the deep pit of hell. Regard me as one of his slaves and have no doubt whatever about it. I am a servant of the Supreme Being; and have come to behold the wonderful drama of life.

*Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds.