From checkered marble floors to Finnish reindeer fur: Inside Gurfateh Pirzada’s eclectic Mumbai home

Gurfateh Pirzada’s Mumbai home is anything but understated. Designed with a mix of bold patterns, vintage-inspired pieces, artwork and moody colours, the space brings together contrasting elements while retaining a distinctly personal story.

The living room sets the tone with dramatic black-and-white diagonal checkered marble flooring, bordered by dark marble strips. The cream walls feature double black accent lines near the ceiling, adding a graphic element. A low terracotta armchair sits beside floor-to-ceiling white sheer curtains, while a glossy green, cloverleaf-shaped coffee table adds a pop of colour.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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A canvas inspired by personal story

A large vertical canvas depicting a vibrant street scene dominates one living room wall. The Lust Stories 3 actor shared that a Delhi-based artist created the painting, inspired by his personal life: from his sister working in 7-Eleven to moving to Bombay. Close by, an arched doorway leads into an inner corridor lined with an arranged gallery of framed photographs.

The living space features a black and white tile pattern (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The living space features a black and white tile pattern (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

The entryway is equally distinctive. A dark olive-green panelled door is placed next to a floor-to-ceiling wooden tension-pole shelf. The open shelving displays books alongside decorative objects, including a bronze Ganesha statue, a ceramic bust and a salt lamp. The brown plush seating features Finnish reindeer fur.

The actor shared that the fur is cruelty-free and was created from a dead reindeer. Another highlight of the space is an Umrao Jaan book, preserved by his mother.

Oval dark-wood dining table

The dining area follows the home’s eclectic aesthetic. An oval dark-wood table is surrounded by curved taupe chairs and sits beneath a brass light fixture featuring globe bulbs and hanging fringe details. A large abstract painting brings colour to the wall, with sconces placed on either side. A black retro mini-fridge occupies the adjacent corner.

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The dining space features an oval-shaped eating table (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The dining space features an oval-shaped eating table (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

One standout feature is the recessed bar nook. The space has an antiqued, mottled mirror backdrop and a dark marble counter, topped with a bright red retro espresso machine. The lower cabinet has black fluted doors, while the shelves above hold glassware, books and a golden Buddha bust.

The actor’s bedroom is comparatively subdued. A dark wooden slatted headboard forms the room’s centrepiece, framed by woven cane panels. The bed is dressed in quilted grey bedding and accompanied by upholstered grey ottomans at the foot.

4 nuns sharing a smoke painting

The expansive bedroom also features a secondary lounge with slate-grey walls and a dark blue velvet sofa. Cylindrical bolster cushions and a green knotted pillow add texture to the seating area. Black-and-white photographs decorate the walls, while an asymmetrical pebble-shaped mirror carries the handwritten words, “still a kid with dreams.”

The bedroom boasts a lounge area (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The bedroom boasts a lounge area (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Another painting that immediately catches attention features four nuns sharing a smoke. Gurfateh says he bought the artwork in Paris.

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The space also boasts a wall-to-wall wardrobe with tinted black glass. The actor’s love for fashion and footwear gets its own space in the form of a dedicated shoe dressing room. A full-height cabinet with dark glass-fronted doors provides both storage and display for his footwear collection.

Divya Goel, Co-Founder of Curiosity Shop, shared her insights on celebrities increasingly mixing luxury pieces with vintage, handcrafted, and personal objects instead of opting for a completely coordinated look. According to the expert, homeowners are moving away from the idea that luxury has to mean uniformity.

“When contemporary pieces sit alongside vintage furniture, handcrafted objects and things collected over the years, a home begins to acquire a sense of history and feels as though it has evolved rather than been assembled all at once,” Divya explained.

“There is something beautiful about bringing together different eras, materials and memories – a contemporary piece alongside an old painting, an inherited object or something picked up while travelling. Those contrasts are what make a home feel truly lived in,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.