What you should not miss while touring Gulmarg

Recently, Shenaz Treasury shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she was seen enjoying her trip to Gulmarg. Calling July as the perfect time to visit the place, she suggested a whole itinerary. “It is July and it’s the best time to head to Gulmarg. July is the warmest month of the year in Gulmarg with an average temperature ranging between 13 to 23 degrees Celsius. It’s also purple flower season,” she captioned the post.

The actor and blogger started her journey with a gondola ride. It is considered to be the most sought-after tourist attraction in Gulmarg especially in the summer season. Post that, she went to Apharwat peak which is 4,390 metres above the sea level. With the snow-capped mountains all around, the place looked no less than paradise.

The actor then set some adventure goals for her followers. She went to the Kabootar valley where she did skiing. One can go for double decker skiing as well, wherein there is a person along with you to help you. After that, she went for sledging, which is another snow sport. One can go for these sports to make their trip thrilling and adventurous. “Although I was scared at the start, I highly recommend you for it. It was so much fun,” she said.

The valley is covered with purple flowers which can be found in Gulmarg in the summer season. The fields surely make for a breathtaking site. The place is rightfully called ‘Heaven on Earth’, and we hope this video will make you want to pack you bags and visit Kashmir.

