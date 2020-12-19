Feeling boredom set in? Take a cue from Gul Panag to stay motivated

Gul Panag shared an easy mantra to keep oneself motivated. (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

How many times have we found the rut to be excruciating, both physically and mentally? Nevertheless, it is the discipline that comes with the visibly boring routine that helps one keep going. If you are committed to fitness, it is important to keep working out. But that comes with its own share of challenges including one’s motivation levels. If you have been finding it difficult to keep going, here’s actor Gul Panag‘s mantra to feel motivated.

Here’s what she said. “In the pursuit of your goals, how do you go on past the point where you’re no longer motivated? When monotony and boredom set in? When you don’t see the results?”

One of the ways to keep oneself motivated in such situations is “visualising” the result.

“I use many tricks to keep myself motivated. Concentrating on the process while at the same time visualising the result is one of them. And fitness is a great way to let learn that lesson,” she mentioned, adding that’s it’s important to back on consistency.

ALSO READ | Embrace boredom if you are looking to become more interesting

The 43-year-old actor who keeps sharing interesting workout videos has been a fitness inspiration. And she makes sure she applies the “same rules to life”.

“In fact, the same rules apply to life! Nothing worth having is easy. One has to go on and on and on, past boredom and monotony. And that’s where consistency and discipline come in,” she added.

How do you keep yourself motivated?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd