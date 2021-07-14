‘I also feel helpless and hopeless at times’: Gul Panag shares how she copes with ‘bad days’

Celebrities may look happy and cheerful in their social media posts but they have their bad days, too. Gul Panag’s latest Instagram post is a testament to how she too gets “overwhelmed” and “helpless and hopeless at times”.

“It’s not all joy and achievement. And goal accomplishment. I have bad days too. (This picture is taken on a bad day),” the 44-year-old wrote alongside a selfie.

Despite feeling low, it is important for one to “dig deep and find the strength to carry on”, shared the mother. “One has to motivate oneself, and remind oneself that ‘this too shall pass’. That life is like a Sine curve. One has to look for optimism in dark places. And find it. There will be roadblocks, often self-created, but one has to find a way to circumvent them.”

The Paatal Lok actor went on to acknowledge that trying to boost oneself may not work sometimes no matter how much one tries. That is when one should seek help. “From friends and family. And if the need arises, from a trained professional,” she added.

How does the actor cope with bad days? Sharing the “tools” she falls back on, Gul wrote, “One is to go for a run (not a workout, because that takes greater will). The second is to hit pause, and quickly list out five things I’m grateful for in that moment.”

“I’m humbled when so many of you say kind things to me. That I inspire you. (That is a huge responsibility). I want you all to know that it’s not all dream chasing and goal setting and achieving. It’s not all slaying. I don’t have it all together. No one does,” she added.