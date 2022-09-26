scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Guinnness Record: This Polish gardener grew the ‘world’s longest cucumber’

Notably, despite the blisteringly hot summer in the UK, the farmer was able to tend to his patch of cucumbers

cucumberPolish gardener Sebastian Suski refers to his cucumber as 'she' (Source: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

Polish gardener Sebastian Suski became the new Guinnness World Record holder for growing the world’s longest cucumber — measuring 113.4 cm (3 ft 8.6 in) — a specimen of Cucumis sativus that, at the time of breaking the record, was still growing in a polytunnel at his allotment, reported the website. It beat the previous record by 6.4 cm (2.5 in).

Notably, despite the blisteringly hot summer in the UK, the farmer — who was born in Poland but now lives in Southampton — was able to tend to his patch of cucumbers.

 

“Growing super-long cucumbers is a risky business,” he said. “If you cut too soon, you’re not going to have a record-breaker, but if you leave it too long, you get into the danger zone. You risk your cucumber rotting as it grows – you don’t want it exploding on you!” he told the records site.

Interestingly, he would have almost missed out on the record due to a hospitalisation, if it wasn’t for his wife. “Doctor found a leaking blood vessel in in my head and so I spent a week in hospital. But luckily my wife Renata was on hand to care for the cucumber and keep her well-watered and nourished. Without Renata, I wouldn’t have this record.”

He refers to the cucumber as a ‘she’.

cucumber Polish gardener Sebastian Suski loves gardening (Source: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

According to the record holder, the seeds of the cucumber date back 15 years to record-breaking specimens from the UK to Germany to Poland and back to the UK again. “These seeds have come to me from Piotr Holewa – the top grower in Poland, whose cucumbers can reach up to 99 cm long – via David Thomas, Peter Glazebrook and the original source, the famous Alf Cobb.”

Guinness site noted that the last three gardeners “have at some point held records for their grows”. Cobb is a former holder of the longest cucumber record, and also the heaviest cucumber, which is currently held by Thomas. Glazebrook, meanwhile, has also held both records in the past and was recently celebrated for growing the heaviest eggplant/aubergine, it mentioned.

