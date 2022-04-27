Guinness World Records: The oldest living person in the world is also a Covid-19 survivor; see video

The oldest living person in the world has been identified as a 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in France.

Lucile Randon aka Sister André, whose exact age is 118 years and 73 days, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the now official oldest living person. She was born in 1904 and has even survived Covid-19 to become the oldest person in the world to do so.

Randon is also the oldest living nun in the world at the moment.

According to a statement released by GWR, she achieved this feat after Kane Tanaka of Japan passed away earlier this month at the age of 119. Randon took the name of ‘Sister André’ in 1944, and is the third-oldest French person and the third-oldest European person to have ever been recorded.

The nun has lived an interesting life, for in her younger years, she worked as a teacher and a governess, and also looked after children during World War II. Having spent 28 years working with orphans and elderly people at a hospital, she became a Catholic nun.

According to the information shared by GWR, she was made an ‘honorary citizen’ of Toulon, Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, France, and received a letter from Pope Francis in 2019.

Interestingly, she had survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, and after testing positive for coronavirus in January 2021, she was isolated. But, she made full recovery in three weeks “with no symptoms or side effects” apart from some “tiredness”; later she even managed to celebrate her 117th birthday.

While she tries to keep her mind active, she is partially deaf, and needs a wheelchair to move around. Randon loves her chocolates and takes a glass of wine every day.

