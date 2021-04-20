Guinness World Records: Midori, 24-year-old koala, becomes the oldest in captivity ever

Midori's typical day (like other koalas) she eats and sleeps and then she repeats that cycle. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Surpassing the average age of living, a Victorian koala in Japan has now been recognised as the oldest living koala, and the oldest in captivity ever by the Guinness Book of World Records. The koala named Midori, residing at Awaji Farm Park England Hill in Minami Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, is currently 24 years old which is the human equivalent of over 110 years old, as per guinnessworldrecords.com.

On average, koalas live to 15 to 16. Surprisingly, Midori is still physically active — climbs trees, feeds by herself, and “in a condition where she can appear in front of visitors”.

According to Kazuhiko Tahara, the head of England Hill, Midori’s health and longevity would not have been possible without other people’s support.

Midori’s typical day (like other koalas) she eats and sleeps and then she repeats that cycle. Sometimes zookeepers have to help her with feeding or excretion.

Kazuhiro says he is happy to see Midori receive not one but two Guinness World Records Certificates: “I’m very grateful that she was certified for such an honourable record, and provided an opportunity for a lot of people to know about her.”

Midori is still physically active — climbs trees, feeds by herself, and “in a condition where she can appear in front of visitors”. (Source: Guinness World Records) Midori is still physically active — climbs trees, feeds by herself, and “in a condition where she can appear in front of visitors”. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Midori was born on February 1, 1997 in Australia.

In 2003, Midori was sent from Yanchep National Park to Hyogo Prefecture as a gift from the Western Australia state government.

According to the keeper who looks after Midori, her unique trait comes straight after climbing up a tree: “she shakes her head and makes a smug face”.

According to the website, Midori was one of four koalas that came to England Park in 2003.

“She was the slimmest and the most helpless-looking of the four. We didn’t expect her to live for such a length for that reason, so she’s surprised us!”

England Park is the only zoo in Japan that keeps Victorian Koalas.

The venue envisages working on breeding as well to maintain the Victorian Koala population within Japan.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle