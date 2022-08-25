scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Guinness alert: Woman began growing her hair over 40 years ago; you won’t believe how long it is today

"I refer to my own hair as my royal crown of locs or my cobra," Asha Mandela told the site

asha mandelaAsha Mandela holds the record for the longest locks (Source: Guinness World Records)

A 60-year-old woman from Clermont, Florida, who created the record for the longest locks in 2009 continues to hold the record with even longer hair today, according to the Guinness website.

Asha Mandela’s locks measured 5.96 m (19 ft 6.5 in) on November 11, 2009, and today, they measure up to 33.5 m (110 ft). According to the records site, Asha first began growing out her lovely locks over 40 years ago, after moving from the island of Trinidad and Tobago to New York, USA.

Her beautifully-maintained locks, which weigh an astonishing 19 kg (42 lb), are her crowning glory. “I refer to my own hair as my royal crown of locks or my cobra,” she told the site while adding, “When I’m ready to go into my sleep chamber with my cobra baby, I would have them tied up in a little sack and we cuddle and talk to each other.”

asha Asha with her husband Emmanuel (Source: Guinness World Records)

The site mentioned that her husband, Emmanuel Chege, a professional lock stylist from Nairobi, Kenya, is the “biggest fan of Asha’s locks”. After they met, he became her “cobra trainer”, and began dedicating his time to styling her hair.

Also Read |Woman breaks own Guinness World Record for longest eyelash

According to the record holder, she wears “chunky” locks or smaller finger-sized ones so that she can wash them thoroughly which uses up to six bottles of shampoo once a week and two full days for them to dry —a routine that Emmanuel has devoted countless hours to.

To help prevent strain on her neck and prevent them from trailing on the floor, Asha often carries her locks in a fabric sling.

