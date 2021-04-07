Woman with world’s longest nails has finally cut them — after almost 30 years

This is the first time the record holder has cut her nails since the early 90s, which meant it was "an emotional, bitter-sweet goodbye" for Ayanna. (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Guinness World Records title holder Ayanna Williams (USA) has officially parted with her grand manicure after cutting her nails this past weekend, according to Guinness World Records.com.

Famously known as the woman with the world’s longest fingernails, USA’s Houston-local Ayanna broke her own record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) with a new length of 733.55 cm (24 ft 0.7 in), since letting them grow from their initial confirmation in 2017.

Dr Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas (USA), used an electric rotary tool to cut the record holder’s lengthy nails after measuring them a final time, mentioned the website.

This is the first time she has cut her nails since the early 90s, which meant it was “an emotional, bitter-sweet goodbye”.

Ayanna was first officially recognized for her talons in 2017 and was one of the record-breaking stars to feature in Guinness World Records 2018.

At that time her nails measured 576.4 cm (18 ft 10.9 in) and she needed over two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours to do her manicure.

As per the website, Ayanna faced day-to-day difficulties with her long nails, and was unable to do some activities like washing the dishes and putting sheets on the bed.

“I have this thing that I do with children when they come up to me and they say ‘are those your nails?!’ and I say ‘yeah’ and then I ask and I say ‘How old are you?’ and they say ‘I’m ten or I’m seven’, and I say ‘Guess how old my nails are? They’re like 28 – 29 years! They’re older than you!'” mentioned Ayanna.

Now the fingernails will now be preserved and on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida.

Although Ayanna’s most recent measurement broke her former record, the record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) still stands with Lee Redmond (USA), who started to grow them in 1979 and carefully manicured them to reach a total length of 8.65 m (28 ft 4.5 in).

