scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Guinness alert: Teen breaks world record for the largest mouth gape, the size of a baseball

"I have the biggest mouth in the world," Isaac, who can fit his fist, a full-sized orange, and four stacked McDonald's cheeseburgers into his mouth, told the records site

mouth gapeMeet the teen with the largest mouth gape record (Source: Guinness World Records)

Adding to the list of bizarre Guinness World Records, Isaac Johnson from the United States of America has set the record for the largest mouth gape (male) measuring 10.196 cm (4.014 in) from his top teeth to bottom teeth. It is touted to be equivalent to the size of a baseball.

Also Read |Man eats world’s hottest chilli Carolina Reaper to break Guinness Record

Prior to this, the teenager had set the same record on April 15, 2019, at just 14 years — measuring 9.34 cm (3.67 in), which was broken by another US resident, Phillip Angus, on November 5, 2019, with a mouth gape measuring 9.52 cm (3.75 in). Isaac, then, reclaimed the record — which remains unbeaten till now — by extending his mouth 0.021 cm (0.008 in) more than his previous attempt, informed the Guinness site. He broke the record on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy.

guinness Isaac broke his earlier record (Source: Guinness World Records)

“I have the biggest mouth in the world,” Isaac, who can fit his fist, a full-sized orange, and four stacked McDonald’s cheeseburgers into his mouth, told the records site.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

Notably, Isaac was first inspired to attempt the record after seeing Bernd Schmidt from Wendlingen, Germany, open his mouth to 8.8 cm (3.46 in).

According to the records site, Isaac has since become an instant celebrity with his videos amassing over 74 million views on Tiktok. “Anybody can be amazing and everyone has a talent,” Isaac told the records site.

What do you think of this record?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:40:07 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Minimum fare hike for taxi, auto, cool cab rides gets official approval

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2022, World Tourism Day India, popular tourist destinations in Karnataka, heritage sites in Karnataka, world heritage sites, Hampi, Mysore Palace, Jog Falls, Karnataka tourism, indian express news
World Tourism Day: Check out these black and white pictures of popular tourist haunts in Karnataka
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement