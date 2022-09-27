Guinness alert: Teen breaks world record for the largest mouth gape, the size of a baseball

Adding to the list of bizarre Guinness World Records, Isaac Johnson from the United States of America has set the record for the largest mouth gape (male) measuring 10.196 cm (4.014 in) from his top teeth to bottom teeth. It is touted to be equivalent to the size of a baseball.

Prior to this, the teenager had set the same record on April 15, 2019, at just 14 years — measuring 9.34 cm (3.67 in), which was broken by another US resident, Phillip Angus, on November 5, 2019, with a mouth gape measuring 9.52 cm (3.75 in). Isaac, then, reclaimed the record — which remains unbeaten till now — by extending his mouth 0.021 cm (0.008 in) more than his previous attempt, informed the Guinness site. He broke the record on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy.

“I have the biggest mouth in the world,” Isaac, who can fit his fist, a full-sized orange, and four stacked McDonald’s cheeseburgers into his mouth, told the records site.

Notably, Isaac was first inspired to attempt the record after seeing Bernd Schmidt from Wendlingen, Germany, open his mouth to 8.8 cm (3.46 in).

According to the records site, Isaac has since become an instant celebrity with his videos amassing over 74 million views on Tiktok. “Anybody can be amazing and everyone has a talent,” Isaac told the records site.

