Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Guinness alert: People often confuse Fenrir, the world’s tallest living domestic cat, with a ‘small panther, puma, or ocelot’

The feline belongs to Dr William John Powers of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Unites States of America.

tallest catGuinness World Records has named Fenrir has the world's tallest domestic cat living (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

The Guinness World Record title for the tallest living domestic cat has been conferred on Fenrir, the Savannah cat, which measures 47.83 cm (18.83 in) — almost double the size of a normal cat. The feline belongs to Dr William John Powers of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Unites States of America.

According to the record website, Fenrir derives its record stature from the F2 Savannah cat breed which is recognised by The International Cat Association. The breed is actually a cross breed between a domestic cat and a serval, which is a medium-sized, large-eared wild African cat. Fenrir’s grandfather was a tall wild serval named Kongo.

The site noted, “Despite being a descendant of a wild feline, Fenrir is exceptionally tall for his breed, standing one inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats, which typically measure between 14 and 17 inches tall”.

Dr William, who has owned multiple felines throughout the years, adopted Fenrir when he was just 12 weeks old.

Sometimes people see him and think he’s a small panther, a puma, or an ocelot,” Dr William told the records site.

Dr William, a physician and a HIV specialist, believes that having Fenrir recognised for his achievement has helped him restore his life and hopes the feline’s newfound fame will improve the world’s understanding of hybrid cats.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:00:28 pm
