Guinness title: Colombian teenager solves three Rubik’s cubes while juggling in record time

Angel Alvarado, a 19-year-old Colombian teenager, has broken his previous Guinness World Record to solve three rotating Rubik’s cubes while juggling in a record time of four minutes 31.01 seconds. He set the record in Bogota, Colombia, on April 1, 2022.

Angel’s previous record time was four minutes 52.43 seconds, which was achieved in May 2021.

The first such record was created by China’s Que Jianyu on December 23, 2017, when he was just 13-years-old in five minutes and 6.61 seconds.

Then, on November 17, 2018, Que Jianyu improved on his own record on the set of a TV show, La Notte dei Record, this time in Italy. He managed to shave over four seconds off his record in another nail-biting attempt, according to the Guinness website.

However, Angel overtook his record by cutting over 30 seconds.

How did Angel achieve the record?

According to the Guinness website, Angel trained for two years to achieve his first record, finding lots of time to practice during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. He first challenged himself to solve one cube while juggling which took him five months. He later added more cubes into the rotation — which took him three months more.

His practice involves a one-hour solve routine for one cube, as well as three-cube solve attempts while keeping a track of where each cube is in the air and how many turns each cube has had.

According to the record website, he wanted to prove the point that determination, consistency, and accuracy can help one achieve any difficult challenge.

