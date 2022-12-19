Guinness alert: Artist paints iconic football moments on world’s largest canvas in Qatar

The nail-biting FIFA World Cup came to a finish with Argentina lifting the coveted trophy in Qatar after beating France. As a tribute to the football world and its iconic players, artist Emad Salehi managed to create a unique Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas measuring a whooping 9,652 m² (103,893 ft² 37 in²) in Doha, Qatar. Displayed in Qatar University’s football field, the massive art canvas is around 19 times as big as a basketball court, according to Guinness World Records, which went official with the record on its site.

Titled ‘The story of the ball‘ with a football theme, the painting features historical moments from previous FIFA World Cups: showcasing hosting countries, stupendous winners, and some of the best players to ever play on a pitch.

Salehi told indianexpress.com that the idea started from A4 size paper, 30 x 21 centimeters. The idea was to paint until the football field becomes 9,652 square meters. The importance of the World Cup in Qatar and the region meant that I had a great opportunity to make a football field out of A4 paper. Yes, a painting, a painting on canvas which became an entire stadium,” Salehi expressed.

The artist told this portal that the idea was to showcase “the unique mix of art, sports, and culture”.

The Guinness site mentioned on Instagram with a reel showcasing the artwork in the making. “Largest art canvas ? 9,652 m² (103,893 ft² 37 in²) by Emad Salehi,” it read.

The 42-year-old artist, according to the records site, wanted to highlight and showcase the Arabic culture through his art piece by implementing multiple Arabian landmarks and calligraphy. The reel was flooded with appreciative comments from Instagram users. One wrote, “Good idea”; another commented, “Wow”.

The artwork took five months with close to 14-18 hours spent daily on an average on the massive work. What more? The project also required more than 3,000 litres of paint and 150 brushes.

The artwork is six times larger than the previous record, noted Salehi on his Instagram. Salhi told indianexpress.com, “In the future, the painting will be cut into several parts to be displayed in the form of an auction, and a percentage of the auction proceeds will be allocated for children and children’s sports facilities.”

