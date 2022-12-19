scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Guinness alert: Artist paints iconic football moments on world’s largest canvas in Qatar

Emad Salehi told indianexpress.com, "The importance of the World Cup in Qatar and the region meant that I had a great opportunity to make a football field out of A4 paper...a painting on canvas which became an entire stadium."

guinnessEmad Salehi paints the world's largest canvas (Source: Guinness World Records.com)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The nail-biting FIFA World Cup came to a finish with Argentina lifting the coveted trophy in Qatar after beating France. As a tribute to the football world and its iconic players, artist Emad Salehi managed to create a unique Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas measuring a whooping 9,652 m² (103,893 ft² 37 in²) in Doha, Qatar. Displayed in Qatar University’s football field, the massive art canvas is around 19 times as big as a basketball court, according to Guinness World Records, which went official with the record on its site.

Titled ‘The story of the ball‘ with a football theme, the painting features historical moments from previous FIFA World Cups: showcasing hosting countries, stupendous winners, and some of the best players to ever play on a pitch.

Salehi told indianexpress.com that the idea started from A4 size paper, 30 x 21 centimeters. The idea was to paint until the football field becomes 9,652 square meters. The importance of the World Cup in Qatar and the region meant that I had a great opportunity to make a football field out of A4 paper. Yes, a painting, a painting on canvas which became an entire stadium,” Salehi expressed.

The artist told this portal that the idea was to showcase “the unique mix of art, sports, and culture”.

Take a look.

The Guinness site mentioned on Instagram with a reel showcasing the artwork in the making. “Largest art canvas ? 9,652 m² (103,893 ft² 37 in²) by Emad Salehi,” it read.

Also Read |Artwork from world’s largest canvas painting sells for $62 million in Dubai

The 42-year-old artist, according to the records site, wanted to highlight and showcase the Arabic culture through his art piece by implementing multiple Arabian landmarks and calligraphy. The reel was flooded with appreciative comments from Instagram users. One wrote, “Good idea”; another commented, “Wow”.

The artwork took five months with close to 14-18 hours spent daily on an average on the massive work. What more? The project also required more than 3,000 litres of paint and 150 brushes.

Also Read |50-year-old woman bungee jumps 23 times in an hour to break Guinness record

The artwork is six times larger than the previous record, noted Salehi on his Instagram. Salhi told indianexpress.com, “In the future, the painting will be cut into several parts to be displayed in the form of an auction, and a percentage of the auction proceeds will be allocated for children and children’s sports facilities.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emad Salehi (@emadsalehi.art)

Here are some more glimpses and behind-the-scenes snippets from his iconic artwork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emad Salehi (@emadsalehi.art)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emad Salehi (@emadsalehi.art)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emad Salehi (@emadsalehi.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emad Salehi (@emadsalehi.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emad Salehi (@emadsalehi.art)

Mighty impressive, right?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:30:37 pm
Next Story

Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Anoushka Shankar on her India tour
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close