Woman with world’s largest feet makes it to Guinness World Records; find out how much they measure

Tanya Herbert from the United States has made it to the Guinness World Records for having the ‘largest feet on a living person (female)’ — with her right foot measuring 33.1 cm (13.03 inches), and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 inches), according to the Guinness World Records.com. Her feet are equivalent to US shoe size 18 for women, or 16-17 shoe size for men, depending on the brand specifications. Also, with a towering height of 6 feet 9 inches, Tanya is only three inches shorter than the world’s tallest living woman — Rumeysa Gelgi who is 7 feet 0.7 inches tall.

“Growing up, I was always the tallest around. My mom was 6 feet 5 inches, and my dad is 6 feet 4 inches, so I had no choice but to be tall,” Tanya said to the records site, adding that she was lucky to have been “never bullied” for her height in school. “I never remember getting bullied or anything like that for my height. My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked,” she said.

After wearing men’s shoes for most of her life, Tanya shared that she has been buying “some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet”.

“Women struggle with size 12 or 13, trying to find shoes, and I’m size 18. You can find men’s size shoes [that are that size] easily but trying to find women’s shoes is impossible or extremely unaffordable.”

Now, Tanya hopes that her story “prompts shoe manufacturing companies to be more inclusive by carrying a larger range of sizes, and providing more customisable and affordable options for women”.

Meanwhile, Jeison Orlando Rodriguez Hernandez from Venezuela is the current record holder for the largest feet on a living person (male) with a US shoe size of 26.

