scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Guinness alert: This US woman has fingernails longer than a ‘yellow school bus’

Notably, Diana's fingernails beat Ayanna Williams' record by an astonishing 573.03 cm (18 ft 8 inches)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 8:00:14 pm
guinnessUS' Diana Armstrong created a unique world record (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com

A United States woman has broken the record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female), and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) with 42-feet fingernails. As of March 13, this year, the combined length of Diana Armstrong’s fingernails “is longer than a standard yellow school bus”, noted the records site.

It added that the previous record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) was held by Ayanna Williams (USA) before she made the decision to cut them off. Notably, Diana’s fingernails beat Ayanna’s previous record by an astonishing 573.03 cm (18 ft 8 inches). Diana also holds the additional title of longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) by breaking the record of Lee Redmond (USA) which stood since 2008. Redmond tragically lost her nails in an automobile accident in early 2009, Guinness noted.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Diana has been growing the 1,306.58 cm measuring nails for over 25 years ever since one of her daughters, Latisha, 16, passed away in her sleep following an asthma attack, in 1997.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Also on Guinness |Woman breaks own Guinness World Record for longest eyelash

“That was the worst day of my life,” she told the records site recalling that her nails were “manicured by Latisha every weekend”. “She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me,” Diana told GuinnessWorldRecords.com.

While she met with some initial resistance from her family for growing the nails, once she revealed her motive — a way to keep her late daughter in her thoughts — the family came in support, her daughter Rania told Guinness.

Also Read |Female athlete cuts 6-ft-long hair after 13 years, donates it for a good cause

Diana shared that being restricted in what she can do with her hands, she often uses her feet to pick up clothes off the floor or to open the refrigerator. “If I have to pick up money off the floor, I can pick up bills,” said Diana, “but if I drop change on the floor, that will just stay down there!”

Not just growing the nails, she gets them painted, too, which is a “laborious process”. The site informed that she only gets her nails painted once every four to five years. The process includes 15 to 20 bottles of nail polish and a woodworking tool for filing.

guinness Diana Armstrong getting her nails painted (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com)

Who helps her? Since it’s a challenge for Diana to paint them herself, she enlists the help of her grandchildren who “love adorning her nails with colourful patterns”. “It started off with my two nieces, and then once I ended up having my daughter and she got to a certain age, she just kind of joined the crowd because she loved playing with fingernail polish,” Rania shared with the site, adding that they are “extremely happy” with the recognition.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:00:14 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T launch event begins
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 10T launch event begins

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement