Guinness alert: This US woman has fingernails longer than a ‘yellow school bus’

A United States woman has broken the record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female), and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) with 42-feet fingernails. As of March 13, this year, the combined length of Diana Armstrong’s fingernails “is longer than a standard yellow school bus”, noted the records site.

It added that the previous record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) was held by Ayanna Williams (USA) before she made the decision to cut them off. Notably, Diana’s fingernails beat Ayanna’s previous record by an astonishing 573.03 cm (18 ft 8 inches). Diana also holds the additional title of longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) by breaking the record of Lee Redmond (USA) which stood since 2008. Redmond tragically lost her nails in an automobile accident in early 2009, Guinness noted.

Diana has been growing the 1,306.58 cm measuring nails for over 25 years ever since one of her daughters, Latisha, 16, passed away in her sleep following an asthma attack, in 1997.

“That was the worst day of my life,” she told the records site recalling that her nails were “manicured by Latisha every weekend”. “She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me,” Diana told GuinnessWorldRecords.com.

While she met with some initial resistance from her family for growing the nails, once she revealed her motive — a way to keep her late daughter in her thoughts — the family came in support, her daughter Rania told Guinness.

Diana shared that being restricted in what she can do with her hands, she often uses her feet to pick up clothes off the floor or to open the refrigerator. “If I have to pick up money off the floor, I can pick up bills,” said Diana, “but if I drop change on the floor, that will just stay down there!”

Not just growing the nails, she gets them painted, too, which is a “laborious process”. The site informed that she only gets her nails painted once every four to five years. The process includes 15 to 20 bottles of nail polish and a woodworking tool for filing.

Diana Armstrong getting her nails painted (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com) Diana Armstrong getting her nails painted (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com)

Who helps her? Since it’s a challenge for Diana to paint them herself, she enlists the help of her grandchildren who “love adorning her nails with colourful patterns”. “It started off with my two nieces, and then once I ended up having my daughter and she got to a certain age, she just kind of joined the crowd because she loved playing with fingernail polish,” Rania shared with the site, adding that they are “extremely happy” with the recognition.

