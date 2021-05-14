scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
Guinness World Records trivia: This man ate metal, glass; holds ‘strangest diet’ record

By October 1997, Michel Lotito had eaten nearly nine tons of metal. He said that bananas and hard-boiled eggs made him sick. He died of natural causes on June 25, 2007

By: Lifestyle Desk | New, New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 11:40:40 am
Michel Lotito, Guiness Book of Records, bizarre meal, eating disorder, eating disorder Pica, strong appetite for inediblesDuring his lifetime, Michel Lotito (France) of Grenoble, France, known as Monsieur Mangetout, ate metal and glass throughout his lifetime, beginning in 1959. Gastroenterologists X-rayed his stomach and described his ability to consume 900 g (2 lb) of metal per day as unique. (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Guinness Book of World Records is a treasure trove of the most amazing, challenging, and even bizarre records in history. One such strange yet unique record that it has ever been registered has been for the ‘strangest diet’ that consisted of not edible but rather inedibles!

Michel Lotito, a French, who was also known as Monsieur Mangetout, regularly ate metal and glass from the age of nine years.

The France-born’s appetite for inedibles was studied by gastroenterologists. When they X-rayed his stomach, they described his ability to consume 900 grams of metal per day as “unique”, as per the Guinness Book of World Records site.

His odd meals were the result of a psychological  disorder called pica. This takes the form of a strong appetite for things that aren’t edible foods. In later life, he made his quirk into a career, eating bizarre things on stage, the website added.

His diet, since 1966, included 18 bicycles, 15 supermarket trolleys, seven TV sets, six chandeliers, two beds, a pair of skis, a low-calorie Cessna light aircraft, and a computer. He is said to have provided the only example in history of a coffin (handles and all) ending up inside a man.

According to the website, he first became aware of his ability when a glass from which he was drinking broke and he began chewing the fragments. By October 1997, he had eaten nearly nine tons of metal. He said that bananas and hard-boiled eggs made him sick.

Lotito died of natural causes on June 25, 2007.

