Guinness World Records: The tallest family in the world has an average height of…

The Guinness World Records has confirmed a family from USA’s Minnesota as the tallest in the world. The Trapp family of five — namely Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam — have an average height of 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in).

According to Guinness reporter Aliciamarie Rodriguez, the youngest member of the family from Minnesota’s Esko, 22-year-old Adam Trapp, has a towering height of 221.71 cm or (7 ft 3 in). He was followed by Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 27, at 203.6 cm (6 ft 8 in), and their sister Molly Steede, 24, at 197.26 cm (6 ft 6 in) tall.

Notably, Krissy, their mother, is the shortest among the Trapp family at 191.2 cm (6 ft 3 in), while the father, Scott’s height is 202.7 cm (6 ft 8 in).

The website mentioned that it was Adam’s idea that made Savannah reach out to Guinness World Records.

In December 2020, the family went to Dr Anna Sudoh, an orthopedic at Essentia Health, to be measured. Each member of the family had to be measured three times throughout the day, both standing up and lying down. This average of these measurements was used to calculate their height.

“My sister called the family up to tell us that we officially got the record. Everyone was excited about it, and it was almost hard to believe,” said Adam.

Considering the stares they receive in public, the recognition has come as a proud moment, said the family.

“Being able to meet new people when they come up and ask me questions about my height is something I like the most,” Adam told the website.

