Guinness alert: Meet US couple with the ‘greatest height difference’

With nearly 3ft between them, US couple Christie Chandler and Senecca Corsetti have registered their name in the Guinness World Records for their sizable height difference. Notably, Christie, who stands at 5 ft 11.74 in (182.22 cm), is 2 ft 9.44 in (84.94 cm) taller than her wife Senecca, who measures 3 ft 2.29 in (97.28 cm).

The Guinness site noted that Senecca has a form of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia which affects the normal development of the cartilage and bone. The duo beat the previous record of a couple from the United Kingdom who created the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple (different sexes/taller woman) with about two feet between them.

After seeing a video about the UK couple, Christie felt motivated to apply for the record title. “I was like ‘Oh my gosh, we crushed that record'”, said Christie in an interaction with the records site.

“We had talked about it before, like ‘I bet we have the biggest height difference in the world'”, said Senecca adding that they had joked about it “but we were never serious about trying to get a title or anything.”

The site noted that the duo met while teaching at the same school, where Christie is an art teacher and Senecca teaches math.

“I think a lot of the kids that are LGBT feel comfortable because they know ‘my teachers are in that group and would feel supportive of me,'” Senecca told the site.

“My advice for dating anybody that’s outside of your height or has a disability or from a different culture is just to communicate,” said Senecca, adding that “communicate about what your needs are and what your expectations are. That goes for any relationship”.

