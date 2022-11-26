Guinness alert: Meet the man with the longest tongue in the world

A man has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the most unique facial feature — the longest tongue. Nick Stoeberl from Salinas, California, USA has the world’s longest tongue (male) measuring 10.1 cm (3.97 in). According to the records site, it’s so long that it can hold five ring doughnuts!

“I’ve always sort of known I’ve had a long tongue, just like you would know if your hand was bigger. It was quite useful on long road trips being in the back seat and sticking out my tongue [at people],” Nick shared with the records site.

Mentioning the usefulness of such a long tongue, Nick shared, “One of the most useful things my tongue offers is not having to use a napkin. It’s eco-friendly.”

He also paints with his tongue. “I wrap my tongue in cling wrap, dip that in acrylic [paint] and apply that to a canvas. I know it’s rather long and I can do that so why not express myself through that medium?” he elucidated.

However, like everything in life, Nick feels there is always the risk of “choking on his tongue while sleeping” which is a downside.

As the official title holder for a decade now after it was confirmed on November 27, 2012, Nick said he was “totally stoked” and thought that it was “pretty insane”.

