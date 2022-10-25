scorecardresearch
With a protrusion of 18.2 mm, man sets Guinness World Record title for the farthest eyeball pop

On being recognised by Guinness, Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita said, it's "pure excitement mixed with elation and ecstasy. I have no words to describe so much happiness"

eyeball popMesquita told the records site that he loses his ability to see for a few seconds before his eyes can re-focus (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords.com)

Body organs, and what you can do with them, also earn you a world record. Meet Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita from Brazil — also known as Tio Chico — who has set the world record title for the farthest eyeball pop (male). With a protrusion of 18.2 mm (0.71 in) beyond his eye sockets, Mesquita has a medical condition called ‘globe luxation’ — where the eyeball pops out of the socket more than usual.

“Global luxation can occur with total or partial optic nerve avulsion and little or complete disconnection or disinsertion of the eye muscles,” Dr Rishi Bhardwaj, HOD-Ophthalmology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram told indianexpress.com.

According to the Guinness site, Mesquita discovered his talent at the age of nine. “He enjoyed making silly faces in front of the mirror and, while doing that, he realised that his eyes could pop out much further than his peers. He showed his family and friends, and they were very impressed by his talent,” it noted.

Describing the feeling of popping his eyeballs as “letting go of some part of my body”, Mesquita told the records site that he loses his ability to see for a few seconds before his eyes can re-focus. The site shared that he can pop his eyeballs out for 20 to 30 seconds.

On being recognised by Guinness, he said, it’s “pure excitement mixed with elation and ecstasy. I have no words to describe so much happiness”.

To lubricate his eye, Mesquita uses eye drops. The website noted that while it doesn’t hurt when he does the tricks, he can “feel a certain burning sensation, as the oxygen begins to dry the eyes out”. Therefore, he can’t keep his eyes exposed for too long.

Dr Bhardwaj too mentioned that “one must not think of self-correcting it and rather get in touch with a specialist as soon as the condition happens”. “There are high chances that globe luxation might have damaged your optic nerve or extraocular muscles. A doctor can manually or surgically reposition the eyeball in the socket but doing it by yourself can result in severe tissue damage, further worsening the situation. In case the eye ball is swollen, the doctor might recommend a surgery or related procedure for safe repositioning and an eyeshield will be provided until the surgery is performed,” he said.

Notably, according to Guinness, Kim Goodman (USA) holds the record title of farthest eyeball pop (female). She can pop her eyeballs to a protrusion of 12 mm (0.47 in) beyond her eye sockets. Her eyes were measured in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 2, 2007.

