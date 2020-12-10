Guinness World Record 2021: Man breaks own record for heaviest sleigh pulled

Kevin Fast with the new Guinness Book of World Records. (Source: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

Kevin Fast entered Guinness World Records 2021 title for the 32nd time for pulling the heaviest sleigh. Ahead of Christmas, the Canadian citizen dressed up as Santa Claus with a long white beard and the classic red suit, and pulled 16,500 kg of sleigh, reindeer and presents across the finish line.

“Getting a Guinness World Record[s title], I rate that as some of the top things in my life. I love training to try to get one and when that record comes, it is the greatest feeling that you’ve made an achievement and it’s world class!” he told guinessworldrecords.com.

Interestingly, he broke his own record of pulling 15.900 kg sleigh from 2013.

“My training is lifting weights, rocks and throwing logs. I pull pickup trucks up hills and that, I find, does the trick for me,” he added.

The 57-year-old pastor has been making records since 1998 ever since he pulled a truck “on a whim”. He made a record when he pulled 16 tonnes over 100 feet.

His wife Suzanne and sons Jacob and Matthew, dressed as elves, cheered on the Santa clad Fast.

Earlier, Fast has successfully pulled trucks, planes, fire trucks, and cabers among others.

