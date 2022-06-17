scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Guinness alert: UK man lifts heaviest deadlift with one finger, breaks 10-year record

Using solely his middle finger, the Kent-based martial artist deadlifted the incredible weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds, read Guinness World Records site

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 7:00:49 pm
guinnessUK man breaks a unique deadlift record (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

A UK man has done the unbelievable. In an attempt to break a record untouched for over 10-years — of the heaviest deadlift with one finger — Steve Keeler deadlifted an incredible weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds.

Also Read |Watch: Man makes Guinness World Record for the highest slackline walk at 1901 metres

The previous record of 116.90 kg (257.72 lb) was set by Armenian Benik Israyelyan who had used his right middle finger to set the record in 2011.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to the Guinness site, Keeler lifted six iron-weight discs at the same time: a smaller one measuring roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg, three measuring a little over 25 kg each and one measuring 26 kg, earlier this year in Ashford, Kent.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
More Premium Stories >>

“It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift,” Keeler told the records site.

A karate expert since 18, Keeler discovered his hand strength through judo grips.

That’s not all. According to the site, he’s a 5th Dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu Karate (where tsuyoi is Japanese for ‘strong’, and specifies a traditional branch of karate that focuses on realistic full-contact combat) and a 1st Dan black belt in judo.

How did he do it?

Strengthening his bones with strength and resistance training helped him over the past four years, according to the record site.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

climate change in Jacobabad
In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement