Guinness alert: UK man lifts heaviest deadlift with one finger, breaks 10-year record

A UK man has done the unbelievable. In an attempt to break a record untouched for over 10-years — of the heaviest deadlift with one finger — Steve Keeler deadlifted an incredible weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds.

Also Read | Watch: Man makes Guinness World Record for the highest slackline walk at 1901 metres

The previous record of 116.90 kg (257.72 lb) was set by Armenian Benik Israyelyan who had used his right middle finger to set the record in 2011.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to the Guinness site, Keeler lifted six iron-weight discs at the same time: a smaller one measuring roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg, three measuring a little over 25 kg each and one measuring 26 kg, earlier this year in Ashford, Kent.

“It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift,” Keeler told the records site.

A karate expert since 18, Keeler discovered his hand strength through judo grips.

That’s not all. According to the site, he’s a 5th Dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu Karate (where tsuyoi is Japanese for ‘strong’, and specifies a traditional branch of karate that focuses on realistic full-contact combat) and a 1st Dan black belt in judo.

How did he do it?

Strengthening his bones with strength and resistance training helped him over the past four years, according to the record site.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!