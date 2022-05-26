Guinness alert: Nepalese teen named the ‘shortest in the world’

May 26, 2022 3:50:30 pm
The Guinness World Records has named Dor Bahadur Khapangi from Nepal as the shortest teenager living (male). Born November 14, 2004, Dor is 17 years old and has an average height of 73.43 cm (2 ft 4.9 in). The measurement took place on March 23, 2022, in Nepal’s Kathmandu.
Dor, who goes to a village school, is the youngest of two siblings born to Nepalese farmers. The family lives in Sindhuli district, around 130 kilometres (81 miles), southeast of the capital.
“I’m happy that my brother has received a Guinness World Records certificate,” Dor’s older brother, Nara Bahadur Khapangi, told Guinness World Records‘ La Prensa Latina.
He added, “Dor Bahadur was all fine when he was born. He, however, didn’t grow from the age of seven. His peers grew but Dor Bahadur didn’t. We don’t know why”.
The previous title was also held by a Nepalese. Khagendra Thapa Magar, born October 1992, had primordial dwarfism and was measured to be 65.58 cm (2 ft 1.8 in).
The overall shortest person in the world is the shortest living female living (mobile), Jyoti Amge (India).
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
