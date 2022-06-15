Guinness alert: 103-year-old becomes oldest person to break tandem parachute jump (female) record

June 15, 2022 9:40:42 pm
Guinness World Records has named 103-year-old Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden as the oldest person to break tandem parachute jump (female) record. The previous record was held by Kathryn “Kitty” Hodges from the USA.
At the age of 103 years 259 days, she embarked on an amazing freefall, shared the Guinness site.
Notably, she completed the record with parachute expert Joackim Johansson in Motala, Sweden, on May 29, 2022.
The site noted that Rut’s “passion for the sky came later in life” when as she discovered parachuting and skydiving right before she turned 90. She did paragliding for the first time on her 90th birthday. Since then, she has tried all kinds of adventures in the sky.
But she only managed to try parachuting in 2020 at the age of 102 years.
According to the Guinness site, born right after the end of World War II, she grew up in the countryside outside Mjölby, where she lives today with her family of five children, 19 grandchildren and about 30 great-grandchildren.
