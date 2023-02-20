A step-by-step guide to achieving the perfect make up base

A lot of us cannot do without makeup. It not only acts as a quick pick-me-up but also helps enhance the look, making one look less tired and fatigued. However, while we pay utmost attention to getting the right look, we do not really focus as much on prepping the skin before applying the many products. As such, dermatologist, Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share that “for make-up to look smooth and flawless, we need to have a good base of well-prepared skin,” for which she suggested a few steps. Take a look at them below:

Cleansing: Before applying anything on the face it is important to wipe it clean. So, always wash your face with a face wash that suits your skin type. “Use a gentle cleanser and avoid harsh scrubs or even exfoliants if you are using makeup,” she advised, further suggesting to “apply a thin layer of moisturiser.”

Also Read | | Harnaaz Sandhu shares tips to get a great base for long-lasting makeup

Remove excess hair: The “presence of hair can sometimes make the foundation appear blue, especially in side locks or upper lip area,” she said, adding “apply a gel and shave excess hair off.” However, one must never dry shave and should “always shave in the direction of the hair, it will make your makeup glide smoothly.”

Apply serum: Serum has become essential for skin care. As such, the expert suggested using a fast-absorbing gel or serum with ingredients like “niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica,” as these will help in “soothing the skin, reducing redness and irritation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

Apply moisturiser or sunscreen: Advising to apply a thick layer of moisturiser, Dr Panth said, “during daytime, use a creamy sunscreen with SPF of 30 or more.” However, she added that silicone-based or ceramide-based sunscreens will work best, further explaining that sunscreen will help the makeup to glide on smoothly.

During nighttime, she suggested using a moisturiser containing- ‘ceramides’ in it. “If you have dry skin, look for shea butter or cocoa butter. Apply a liberal amount on face and neck,” she said.

Under eye care: Not applying anything under the eyes before makeup can often lead to creasing of the foundation and concealer, which can spoil the look. Although unpreventable, “creasing of concealer or foundation under the eyes can be minimised by using a moisturiser or a hydrating eye cream,” the expert suggested.

Lip care: Giving a full touch-up is important when it comes to preparing your skin for makeup, which includes taking care of your lips as well. For this, she suggested using a hydrating lip balm. “Even if you are using long wear matte lipsticks, make sure to use a lip balm underneath to prevent chapping and cracking of lips,” she said.

Advertisement

Also Read | | Take your look from plain to glam with these metallic eye makeup tips

Ankita Kakkar, a makeup artist and educator, also shared some tips that you must keep in mind to achieve a perfect makeup base.

*Prep your skin with a hydrating moisturiser so that you get a flawless base for the products to glide on smoothly.

*A primer is a must to ensure your makeup stays longer. A blurring primer is great for covering pores and an illuminating primer will give a dewy look to your makeup.

*It is best to use damp beauty blenders to apply all your cream-based product like concealer, foundation, correctors or blushes. The dampness allows the products to sit properly on the face and blend seamlessly.

*Apply a setting spray after you have applied your foundation and set your makeup with loose powder or compact powder. This will ensure that your makeup does not crease or look cakey, creating a perfect base for the rest of the makeup.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!