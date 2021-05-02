Check out this ultimate guide to managing ingrown hair

Do you remember the first time you waxed or shaved? How you ended up with a clean smooth finish? But, after a few months of following the usual routine, you may have noticed little dot-like marks with hair stuck inside of them on your legs. These are ingrown hair or strawberry legs. According to HealthLine, “The term comes from the dotted or pitted appearance that resembles the skin and seeds of a strawberry.”

A common condition suffered by many, this happens when our hair pores are clogged with dirt and oil, when we do not follow the right process of hair removal. Nikita Dhongdi, fashion and beauty content creator on Trell shares a few tips on how to deal with them.

“This one thing is every girl’s nightmare and a common misconception is that ingrown hair only happens because one shaves, but that is not true, it also happens to those who wax,” she explains.

Follow these steps for better results:

Step 1: Whenever you are about to shave or wax, the first thing you gotta do is exfoliate. Exfoliation helps you get rid of dead skin cells and helps open the pores of your skin.

Step 2: Go ahead and shave/wax that unwanted hair.

Step 3: Exfoliate again!

Step 4: Moisturise.

Dhongdi says: “Use a body scrub or just a loofah to scrub your skin and get rid of dirt, dead skin cells and to open the pores of your skin so that when you shave or wax, you will get soft and smoother skin.”

