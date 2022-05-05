scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Grow your own, without the digging; Germans snap up pre-planted veg plots

Pre-planted vegetable gardens, rented for a season, were already growing in popularity as a source of recreation during the coronavirus pandemic, and a surge in food prices has now driven demand even higher.

By: Reuters | Berlin |
May 5, 2022 4:30:45 pm
grow your own vegetablesDwellers work on a fiield in Rudow in the outskirts of Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2022. Meine Ernte ("My Harvest"), which rents out small allotments all over Germany for city dwellers to grow vegetables, has expanded its stock by a sixth to 3,500 plots this year to meet rising demand. (REUTERS/Riham Alkousaa)

Would you love to grow your own vegetables, if only you had the space, and there wasn’t so much digging and, frankly, manure? Germany may have just the thing.

Pre-planted vegetable gardens, rented for a season, were already growing in popularity as a source of recreation during the coronavirus pandemic, and a surge in food prices has now driven demand even higher.

ALSO READ |All you need to know about protected cultivation, or vertical farming

When inflation figures for March showed fresh vegetable prices jumping 15% in a year, the issue hit the national political agenda.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
grow your own vegetables Plants are sitting in a box as dwellers work on a field in Rudow in the outskirts of Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS/Riham Alkousaa)

Meine Ernte (“My Harvest”), which rents out small allotments all over Germany for city dwellers to grow vegetables, has expanded its stock by a sixth to 3,500 plots this year to meet rising demand.

Best of Express Premium

In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...Premium
In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
‘Obnoxious’ speech does not call for heavy hand of the lawPremium
‘Obnoxious’ speech does not call for heavy hand of the law
More Premium Stories >>

“In the last two years, due to coronavirus and now also due to the situation in Ukraine, demand has increased very significantly,” said co founder Natalie Kirchbaumer at a garden on the outskirts of Berlin.

“People see that food is becoming more expensive, food is becoming scarcer.

“An outlay of 229 euros ($241) gets you a plot of 49 sq m (527 sq feet), a brief introduction to tending your plot – and as much fresh produce as you can eat.

Alexander Strauch, a 32-year-old Berliner, was looking for a new hobby, and is renting a plot for the first time.

ALSO READ |Simple ways to grow fresh and healthy food at home

“The cost factor is an issue, especially now, and we’re lucky that we got a garden like that because the slots are of course very popular,” he said.

grow your own vegetables Dwellers work on a fiield in Rudow in the outskirts of Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Riham Alkousaa)

The first evening starts with a briefing from Kirchbaumer for a few dozen attentive beginners, followed by marking out plots and then watering the radish and lettuce shoots that are already poking through the soil.

The first of these will be ready in about four weeks. In time, there will be around 20 other vegetables to harvest such as chard, cabbages, turnips and potatoes.

Some will be satisfied with that; others may now be ready to get their hands dirty and replant.

Those are the growers that will save between half and two-thirds of the cost of their produce, said the other co-founder, Wanda Ganders.

The harvest will depend on the weather and how well the plants are tended; Ganders said one couple managed to produce 450 kg – almost half a tonne – of vegetables in a single season.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Eid party, fashion
From Deepika Padukone to Shehnaaz Gill: Celebrities dazzled in ethnic wear on Eid

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement