Why many people may become more introverted with age

Several studies have explored how our personalities evolve with age, especially in relation to introversion and social interaction.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Discover how personality shifts with age as we explore whether growing more introverted and quieter over time is a natural part of aging.
As we age, it is not uncommon to experience personality changes, with many people reporting becoming more introverted and quieter. This change has been the subject of numerous studies and is often observed in the context of how the brain and social behaviour evolve over time. But is this shift towards introversion necessarily good? The answer depends on the individual and the underlying reasons for these changes.

The science of ageing and introversion

Several studies have examined how personality evolves with age, particularly with respect to introversion and social interaction. One notable study from 2018, published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging, found that the prefrontal cortex—a region of the brain critical for social interaction and self-awareness—tends to shrink and become less active as we grow older. This shrinkage may contribute to reduced social engagement and increased introspection. As the brain undergoes these changes, individuals may naturally feel less inclined to engage in socially demanding situations, becoming more self-contained.

Similarly, research from the University of California, Berkeley, analysed data from 132,515 adults aged 21 to 60, focusing on how the “Big Five” personality traits (extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness) shift over the lifespan. This study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, revealed that as people mature, they become more emotionally stable, agreeable, and conscientious. Extraversion, however, tends to decline with age, with many individuals reporting that they require less “people time” and external stimulation to feel fulfilled. This suggests that growing quieter and more reserved with age is part of a broader personality shift towards emotional equilibrium.

The phenomenon of ‘intrinsic maturation’

This personality evolution is not only about brain changes but also about intrinsic maturation, a term psychologists use to describe how personalities become more balanced as we age.

For those who have spent much of their lives being overly extroverted or adopting a "people-pleaser" role, becoming more reserved may indicate growth.

Susan Cain, the author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, explains that this maturation leads us to act more introverted as we grow older. Cain likens it to a “fine wine that mellows with age,” indicating that this shift is not necessarily negative, but part of the natural aging process, bringing greater emotional balance and self-reflection.

The potential downside: Isolation vs. solitude

However, becoming more introverted is not inherently good or bad; it depends on the reasons for the change and its impact on one’s life. According to counselling psychologist Priyamvada Tendulkar, the shift toward introversion can have both positive and negative outcomes. If an individual becomes more introverted due to emotional exhaustion or the inability to form or maintain social relationships, this could lead to unhealthy isolation. Multiple studies have shown that the quality of one’s social connections is directly linked to overall well-being, meaning that losing touch with people or withdrawing too much can harm mental and physical health.

On the other hand, for those who have spent much of their lives being overly extroverted or adopting a “people-pleaser” role, becoming more reserved may indicate growth. Many individuals may realise that they no longer need to expend mental energy maintaining a cheerful facade or prioritising others’ emotions at the expense of their own. For these individuals, becoming quieter is a healthy recalibration that allows them to focus on more meaningful relationships and authentic self-expression.

Ultimately, whether growing more introverted with age is beneficial depends on the context. If it is a conscious, healthy shift toward introspection, self-acceptance, and prioritising deep, meaningful relationships, it can be a positive change. However, if introversion stems from emotional withdrawal or an inability to maintain social ties, it may indicate a need for intervention to avoid unhealthy isolation.

