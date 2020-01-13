How to groom your eyebrows to accentuate your features

Well-defined brows balance your face and allow your best features to shine. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Well-defined brows balance your face and allow your best features to shine. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

You aren’t just born with thick, naturally perfect brows, unfortunately. While your eyes are the windows to your soul, your brows are the very chic curtains that fancily frame your face, giving the structure it needs. It is imperative that you give them the TLC they deserve.

We all wish we were as lucky as Cara Delevingne for those thick eyebrows. (Photo: Reuters) We all wish we were as lucky as Cara Delevingne for those thick eyebrows. (Photo: Reuters)

For brows, pencils and powders will be of no help if you have over-plucked your brows. But, don’t worry we have your eyebrows covered with all the tips needed to shape your eyebrows like an expert.

5 easy steps to highlight your eyebrows

Psst… the simplest tweaks can make the biggest difference. Here we serve you six easy ways to go from brow to br-WOW.

For natural strokes, softly hand flick across the eyebrows

With a soft hand, make tiny hair-like strokes. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) With a soft hand, make tiny hair-like strokes. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

It is an earnest request not to fill in your brows with one single, heavy-handed stroke. With a gentle hand, make tiny hair-like strokes, with small flicking motions. Ensure that your tail doesn’t look long, as this will create a droopy effect, drawing your face down and making you look sad. Your eyebrows naturally stop at a place that lifts your face up and outwards, which is what you’re aiming for.

Make an arch and buff the sharp edges out

Take your spoolie brush and brush your eyebrow hairs downwards to fill in the sparse areas. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Take your spoolie brush and brush your eyebrow hairs downwards to fill in the sparse areas. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

The higher the arch, the sharper your visage. That doesn’t mean you carve it so high that you look perennially surprised and/or ‘mad but not even’!

If you aren’t born with a high arch(not everyone is!) hold the brow pencil against your nostril and line it up diagonally with the centre of your eye making straight strokes. Next, take your spoolie brush and stroke your eyebrow hairs pointing downwards. This helps you see which parts of the eyebrows are sparse and require filling. Create a slight peak where your natural arch is present. Finally, comb your eyebrows back into place. Next, once you are done filling the eyebrows, ensure you the strong lines are buffed out with back and forth motions so that your eyebrows do not look as if they were pasted.

Fill brows with a light application and intensify from there

When you start filling your brows, always do it from the middle so that you can spread the product outward. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) When you start filling your brows, always do it from the middle so that you can spread the product outward. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

It is a given rule, that it is any day easier to add a product but taking away is always harder. The same goes for applying too much brow product. So build slowly. If you want to deepen the colour, your best bet is not a powder but a brow mascara. Lightly swipe on for a more dramatic yet believable effect. Remember, when you start filling your brows, always do it from the middle so that you can spread the product outward.

Use concealer below your brows instead of highlighter

Opt for a concealer that’s equivalent to your skin tone to give a cleaner and a sharper look. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Opt for a concealer that’s equivalent to your skin tone to give a cleaner and a sharper look. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Outlining your brows with highlighter can put too much of a spotlight on your arches. Instead, opt for a concealer that’s equivalent to your skin tone to give a cleaner and a sharper look. Do it, and watch the magic unfold.

Always blend in your product

Ensure, you remember to blend the lines out entirely or else it will be noticeable. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Ensure, you remember to blend the lines out entirely or else it will be noticeable. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Here is a PSA for your brow: This is one of the most important steps to creating natural-looking arches. An easy way to fill in your brows is by drawing a line under your eyebrow at its start with a brow pencil and then using a spoolie brush to diffuse it up into your brow. Ensure you remember to blend it entirely or else it will be noticeable.

