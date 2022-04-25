Grey hair: Know the causes, and treatment options

Grey or white hair, commonly associated with ageing, is nowadays becoming a cause for concern for young people across the world, who are trying every trick in the book to prevent or reverse the condition.

Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich recently took to Instagram to address this fairly common problem. She listed out numerous reasons why you may be suffering from grey hair and mentioned ways to manage it.

Check out the post below, in which the expert clarifies that there’s no one root cause behind grey hair; rather, the reasons will differ from person to person.

The underlying causes behind grey hair, according to the expert, are-

*Genetics: You may be afflicted with premature grey hair if other members of your family do, too.

*Thyroid dysfunction: Consult an expert if you think you may have thyroid concerns.

*Stres: An unhealthy lifestyle, improper sleep schedules, undue stress from work could all lead to premature grey hair.

*Vit B12 deficiency: Not consuming fresh produce containing this vitamin may sometimes lead to grey or white hair. However, if you plan on taking supplements, do consult an expert first.

*Smoking: Smoking may lead to grey hair, including other serious health hazards.

Dr Waraich mentioned a few ways, through which you can manage grey hair. Read on.

*Treatment of underlying cause: Identifying and then treating the cause of grey hair is extremely important.

*Supplements: They should contain zinc, biotin, selenium and calcium pantothenate that could help prevent grey hair.

*Healthy lifestyle: Good diet, stress management, and regular exercise plays an important role in managing any hair related issue including grey hair.

