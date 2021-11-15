Effective dietary tips to prevent premature greying of hair

Blame it on lifestyle habits, diet or hormonal imbalances, premature greying of hair has become quite common these days. While short-term solutions like colouring may help, it is also important to make dietary changes to ensure your mane stays healthy, shiny, and black.

What leads to premature greying?

It is said that premature greying of hair occurs due to lifestyle factors as well as nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B 12, zinc, selenium, copper and vitamin D.

As such, if you are looking for natural remedies, here’s some help from nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal who shared some dietary tips you can try.

“Always a perennial issue with many. Here are some tips to prevent greying or further greying of your hair,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Eat seaweed: It will get in all your trace minerals, especially zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper, zinc, and iron.

Eat black: Black sesame, black beans, blackstrap molasses, nigella seeds (kalonji).

Eat amla: Fresh amla juice works wonders.

Eat grass: Wheatgrass or barley grass to flush the liver.

Eat catalase-rich foods: Sweet potato, carrots, garlic, broccoli.

Eat clean: Quit contaminants to blood condition namely sugar, dairy, refined flour, packaged foods, processed foods, unhealthy fats, too much animal protein.

Stay clean

